City Planning Commission’s OK paves way for senior housing at Long Home site, if state tax credits come through

The proposed Long Crest senior-housing project at the Long Home property on Lancaster’s west side took a step forward last week, with the city Planning Commission giving its approval. The unanimous vote completes the project’s trip through the city’s design review process. An important hurdle remains however: In order to make the $17.8 million project financially viable, developer Presbyterian Senior Living is seeking tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Source: LancasterOnline

