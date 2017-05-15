A helping hand: Community helps build dream home for family of three

Theresa Everett moved from Illinois to Kokomo in May 2014 as a single mom of two boys, she never expected to become a homeowner in a matter of years. “I came a long way since I’ve been here,” Everett said. When she moved to Kokomo, she had no job and no family in the area for support. But through perseverance, she started school at Indiana University Kokomo in pursuit of a nursing degree, found work and an apartment for her family.

READ MORE

Source: Kokomo Tribune