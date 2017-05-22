Construction begins on $10 million apartment building

Windy Hill Village, 245 Dogwood Drive in Philipsburg, broke ground Thursday on its Westminster Place expansion, a $10 million project that features 48 apartments for senior living. Presbyterian Senior Living owns and operates the 55-and-older retirement community. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded $7.7 million in tax credits to the organization for the project, a four-story building with 37 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units.

Source: Centre Daily Times