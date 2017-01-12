Construction to Begin on The Camden Waterfront in N.J.

Liberty Property Trust has completed the assemblage of land and development rights for The Camden Waterfront and is beginning development of the transformational mixed-use urban neighborhood immediately with construction of One Water Street — a five story, 222,376 sq. ft. (20,659 sq m) office project that will serve as the corporate headquarters of American Water when complete in late 2018.

“Today marks the beginning of what will become an energetic high performance community, anchored by world-class office buildings and a spacious waterfront park easily accessed by walking, biking, driving and public transportation; one which will build upon and greatly contribute to the revitalization efforts already under way in Camden,” said John Gattuso, Liberty Property Trust regional director and senior vice president, urban region. “As we shift into the development of The Camden Waterfront, our focus shifts too, from that of a vision to that of a reality, and that is a very exciting thing.”

