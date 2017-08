Governor Steve Bullock made it up to Polson to see their quick progress on a new affordable housing complex. The ceremony was titled a “groundbreaking” but a quick effort by the construction team already has the two buildings framed. The “Polson Landing Apartments” will add 35 new affordable homes that will rent between $350 to $770 per month to people earning between $9,800 and $36,000 each year.

Source: 8KPAX

