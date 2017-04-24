Construction begins on StoneArch elderly housing project in Windham

Construction on a new housing development is underway. The foundation for the clubhouse for the StoneArch at Windham has been laid and its developer hopes to have a few of the houses finished by the fall. The project is expected to be finished within the next two years. The 55-plus community offers single and two-story homes, each with a four-season room, with some of the sites having three-bay garages. The 30 houses, on a cul de sac off Roulston Road near Route 111, will cost $530,000 to $650,000.

READ MORE

Source: Union Leader