Cooper Robertson Designs Charlotte’s New River District to Create a Nature-Focused, Mixed-Use Community

The acclaimed architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson has announced the debut of its newly approved master plan to expand Charlotte, N.C., with a mixed-use community along the Catawba River just west of the city’s airport. Cooper Robertson is planning and designing the new community for the client developers Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities. Called River District, the master-planned community of about 1,300 acres will “embrace the natural features, resources, preservation areas and open space as the principle organizing element in its neighborhoods and mixed-use town center, as well as its employment, gateway and transitional districts,” according to the developers. Conceived to reflect “the soul of the city and the heart of nature,” says Cooper Robertson partner John Kirk, AIA, the master plan will preserve trees and natural landscapes as buffers along the river frontages, and build around the natural amenities to create value as a waterfront community. “Access to the waterways and forest surroundings across walking bridges and through hiking trails and other access points will help create the desirable live-work-play community with varied outdoor uses envisioned by the development team,” says Kirk.

