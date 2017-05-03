Corbett Manor in Springfield, Va., to offer ‘a little oasis in a high-tech world’

On a warm spring day, a chartreuse curtain frames Corbett Manor, an enclave of seven home sites on 4 1/2 acres in Springfield, Va. The houses will line Edward Carr Court, which ends in a cul-de-sac. Many of the lots back to a conservation protection area with trees that are leafing out into a green canopy. Builder Christopher Cos. is putting up an intimate community of two-story, single-family houses with two-car garages on 6,500- to 7,500-square-foot lots 14 miles southwest of the District in Fairfax County. Nearly three acres will remain open space.

Source: The Washington Post