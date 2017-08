Costa Mesa is getting 20 new single-family homes at the Vitae project near Triangle Square.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 19, Planet Home Living will sell the detached homes, designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning of Irvine, with two or three floors; 1,620-to-1,700 square feet; up to three bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Prices start in the high-700,000s.

Source: OC Register

