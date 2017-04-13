Cottage development unique to Port Townsend

A first-of-its-kind cottage residential development is taking shape in Port Townsend in 2017. TerraHaven Homes is working to obtain permits for seven cottages, ranging from 850 to 1,000 square feet in size. Three of the “Charelle Cottages” are to be constructed this year, with four more planned for this development, and if all goes well, similar, larger projects would follow – with some homes to be rented as “affordable” housing, and others to be for sale.

Source: PTLeader