Development To Feature Crystal Lagoon, ‘Bellagio-Style’ Water Feature

(ROWLETT, TX – Jan. 9, 2017) Lifescapes International, a Newport Beach-based landscape architectural firm, has been selected to design the overall landscape environment for Bayside, the $1 billion master-planned development encompassing 262 acres that is planned to feature a variety of retail, restaurants, residential units, and a resort hotel in the Lake Ray Hubbard area of Rowlett, Texas. The development will feature the very first Crystal Lagoon in Texas, which is a new technology that creates man-made lagoons with crystal-clear, turquoise waters in order to transform any development into an idyllic beachfront property.

