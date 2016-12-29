Cuomo’s affordable housing plan is falling far short of its goal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered landlords to restore 50,000 apartments in the city to rent regulation — but a year later, less than half have been re-registered, according to a new report. Cuomo’s edict was issued in January to comply with court rulings that found the 50,000 apartments were illegally deregulated by landlords who receive tax benefits under the J-51 housing program. But the number of city apartments registered for rent stabilization only increased from 839,161 at the end of March to 861,683 by Oct. 31, the nonprofit news site ProPublica reported. That’s a jump of 22,519, less than half the 50,000 units covered under the order. “There will be zero tolerance for those who disregard the law and reap these benefits while denying tenants affordable housing they are obligated to provide,” Cuomo said in a January press release.

