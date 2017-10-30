David Weekley Homes breaks ground on new Verrado community

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest private home builder, recently broke ground on the newest section within the active adult community of Victory at Verrado. Situated on 40-, 45- and 50-foot homesites, Mountainside at Victory will feature architectural designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright from the builder’s Encore product line. Sales are slated to begin in December. As part of the popular 55+ lifestyle community, the Encore by David Weekley Homes offerings within Mountainside at Victory are one-story and situated on manageable homesites. The fully-furnished model home, The Discover, is currently under construction on the model row and will be available for tours this winter.

Source: AzBigMedia