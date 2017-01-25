Meaningful Art Meets Modern Decor in This Historic Avondale Home

For husbands David Lee Walker and Clark Underbakke, art is a shared language. It goes beyond David’s talent for interior design and Clark’s lifelong catalog of artistic friends, and it encompasses elements of their shared experiences, family histories, travels together, friends made through art and art made by friends — visual suggestions of themes threaded throughout their relationship. It is quite literally the intersection of where their souls meet, with art even appearing as a central component of their wedding day. The couple tied the knot in the Islesford, Maine, cottage of their dear friend and renowned American folk artist, Ashley Bryan, whose work is proudly displayed in their home.

