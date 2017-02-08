New Del Webb Community Sparks Conversation On “Smart Growth” In Denton

A new 600-home community for adults aged 55 and up is in the works for Denton County after developer Hillwood Communities sold 120 acres to Del Webb in mid January. Although the largest developer of age-restricted housing in the country already has a community in Frisco, Hillwood felt their emphasis on an active lifestyle melded well with their vision for Union Park, Hillwood Communities’ 1,000-acre project in Little Elm along US Highway 380. It will feature walking trails, a 35-acre park, a food truck park and a total of 3,200 single family homes. Denton’s evolution into one of the fastest growing areas in D-FW has become a talking point in the upcoming city council elections, with District 4 candidate Amanda Servis making it a staple of her campaign.

