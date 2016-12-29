Detroit High-End Mixed-Use Development Opens

The Scott at Brush Park, a 199-unit high-end mixed-use development in Detroit, co-developed by Broder & Sachse Real Estate and Woodborn Partners, has opened its doors. “The city of Detroit has been making a comeback and redevelopment in Detroit has finally reached a point where it can attract and support specialized services and luxury homes typically found in urban areas,” Richard Broder, Broder & Sachse Real Estate’s CEO, told MHN. “The Scott at Brush Park is the first mixed-use project of its kind in the Detroit market, and with the retail space on the first floor, there are opportunities for a lifestyle experience that may not have been feasible in the area a few years ago.” The Scott includes a variety of studio and one-, two- and three bedroom units, a number of which are slated for move-ins through February, including 100 percent of the studio apartments and nearly all one-bedroom units.

READ MORE