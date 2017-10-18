Developer envisions 176 West Chester homes

WEST CHESTER TWP. – Developer Epcon Communities plans to put 176 patio homes on a 75-acre site at the southeast corner of Tylersville and Beckett roads. The property is across the street from Epcon’s Villas at Park Place, which is almost built out, with one of the 85 lots not sold yet, according to David Labus, a principal with both projects. Like the villas, the new project, known as Bel Haven, will target buyers who are in the 55- to 75-year-old range, most of whom have no children still living at home, Labus said.

Source: Cincinnati