Developers planning neighborhoods around lifestyles

The centerpiece of Beacon Lake, a new St. Johns County community, will be a 43-acre lake surrounded by woodlands. Residents will be able to enjoy a full view of the lake from the spacious front porch of the community’s 8,000-square-foot amenity center that will include two pools, a sand beach, a boardwalk and a culinary studio and demonstration kitchen. In Tamaya, homeowners will be able to embrace the Northeast Florida lifestyle at the Jacksonville community’s $11 million Residents Club, complete with resort-style pool, an event lawn and a yoga and Pilates studio. And at TrailMark, a new master-planned community adjacent to World Golf Village, residents will soon have access to a kayak launch at Six Mile Creek at one of the neighborhood parks, as well as miles of bike and walking trails throughout a natural landscape of oak hammocks.

READ MORE