Developers seek state financing for New Rochelle affordable housing

Developers of a West End housing project in New Rochelle are cobbling together government financing to build low-rent apartments in a city in need of affordable housing. About 40 percent of renters in New Rochelle pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing, according to a state report. Nearly 18 percent of the city’s households use more than half of their income for housing. “New Rochelle has demonstrated a great need for affordable housing,” the state Homes and Community Renewal report says. The state Housing Finance Agency, a division of Homes and Community Renewal, is considering a request for financing that would alleviate the city rent crunch.

Source: West Fair Online