Developer progressing with new subdivision off Smokey Road

A developer is set to have phase one of a new subdivision off Smokey Road completed in the next few months, after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to grant him an extension on obtaining preliminary plat approval during an April 25 meeting. Commission members voted unanimously during the meeting to grant a one-year preliminary plat extension to developer Jason Spinks for phase one of the new Mallard Landing subdivision, which Spinks is constructing in southern Alabaster west of the Shelby County Airport.

Source: Shelby County Reporter