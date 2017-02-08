Developers of Low-Income Senior Housing Aim for Efficiency

Nonprofit organizations collaboratively planning a building for formerly homeless seniors at 24th and Harrison streets have increased the number of units to between five and 52. Now, they have to balance efficiency with neighbors’ preferences for height and design. To that end, the architects have adjusted their plans since their last report to the community, squeezing five more units into a five-story model of their building for a total of 45 units. A total of up to 52 would fit into a six-story model alternative. Each studio measures around 330 square feet, while still maintaining accessibility necessary for senior housing like roll-in showers for wheelchairs. “It’s important to be efficient with a project like this,” said Yakuh Askew of Y.A. Studio, one of the architects of the project.

