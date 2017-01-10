Denver Mayor Taps Former Philadelphia Housing Leader To Coordinate Affordability, Homelessness Policy

A former executive at the Philadelphia Housing Authority will lead Denver’s new housing coordination office as the city grapples with homelessness and the disappearance of affordable homes. Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday introduced Erik Soliván as his pick to lead the Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE). Hancock announced that office during his State of the City speech last year, and Soliván now becomes his point person among city departments and agencies that work on homelessness, affordable housing and other issues. The appointment comes as Hancock faces criticism stemming from the city’s crackdown on homeless encampments in the past year amid the growing visibility of the homeless downtown.

