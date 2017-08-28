Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Repost from NAHB Now:

Texans are fighting floodwaters rising to historic levels as Hurricane Harvey pounds the Lone Star State.

While the reports of damage and devastation in Houston, Victoria, Rockport and other towns and cities continue to pour in, weather forecasts indicate that the disaster area will likely grow as the storm moves inland and swings toward Louisiana.

NAHB will be working closely with state and local home builder associations in the region to help them meet the needs of members who have been affected by the storm. We will also provide resources to support our members as they help families rebuild. There are also many ways you can help right now.

The Department of Homeland Security encourages donations to be funneled through the National Voluntary Organizations Involved in Disaster.

Donations are also being directed to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by the Red Cross and Salvation Army via their websites and by texting UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

These Texas food banks are seeking donations to help feed families, while the Texas Diaper Bank is accepting donations to purchase diapers, formula and other needs for children, seniors and the disabled.

Programs such as Star of Hope Mission, Homeless Houston and Samaritan’s Purse are also funneling contributions to disaster relief, while the SPCA and Austin Pets Alive are helping to house evacuated pets.

Other groups targeting the areas impacted by the hurricane include:

The Texas Association of Builders has also advised its members of the following resources for more information:

We know our members are anxious to help as much as they can. We’ll be adding information to the NAHB Disaster Resources Page as we learn more.

Photo Courtesy of Texas National Guard:

Texas National Guard soldiers conduct rescue operations in flooded areas around Houston, Texas 27 August, 2017. (Photos by 1Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD)