Doubts raised over Austin achieving new housing goal

An in-depth housing market analysis and proposed new zoning maps, both introduced in April, may guide efforts to address the city of Austin’s growing housing affordability issue. The Strategic Housing Blueprint, adopted by City Council on April 13, recommends the city add 135,197 housing units by 2027, a goal that Mayor Steve Adler said was impossible to reach under the city’s “horribly outdated” land development zoning code, which is being rewritten as part of the multiyear CodeNEXT process.

Source: Community Impact Newspaper