D.R. Horton Cuts Outlook But Several Homebuilder Stocks Approach Buy Zone

D.R. Horton (DHI) trimmed its outlook in the wake of recent natural disasters. The company said it sees an 85% backlog conversion rate for the fourth quarter, down from a prior range of 88% to 90%, citing delays caused by hurricanes. The homebuilder also expects selling, general and administrative expenses to be 8.6% of revenue vs. prior outlook for 8.3% to 8.4%, and $150 million in cash flow, down from old guidance for $300 million. Shares closed up 0.5% at 37.08 on the stock market today, as Horton struggles to reach buy range after briefly clearing a 37.54 buy point from a flat base.

Source: Investors Business Daily

