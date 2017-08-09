Drop In Rates Boosts Weekly Mortgage Applications 3 Percent

A drop in interest rates drove homeowners and homebuyers to the mortgage market last week. Total mortgage application volume increased 3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous week, but is down 25 percent from a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The increased mortgage activity was buoyed by applications to refinance home loans, which increased 5 percent from last week but were down 44 percent from a year ago. “Mortgage rates decreased last week, which led to the highest volume of refinance applications since mid-June,” said MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni. “The slight drop in rates likely reflected concerns about weakness in certain data released earlier in the week, such as the drop in auto sales, but the market also reacted to stronger-than-expected job growth in Friday’s employment report.”

Source: CNBC