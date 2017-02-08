Dual impact: Exploding Shed House

The Exploding Shed House by David Weir Architects is perched in the back lot of a subdivided property, on the eastern fringe of Perth’s Mount Lawley. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home stitches together a space to work and a space to live, tailored to the lifestyle of the client, a designer/illustrator. An experiment in urban infill, the house embraces its small footprint to celebrate the simplicity of home life, while packing punch through bold materiality and strength of form. The client’s brief to design a small, affordable house with a yard and studio drove the architect to split the new building into two discernible spaces: a weatherboard cottage for living and an adjoining corrugated shed for working, with a durable concrete floor throughout holding the spaces together.

READ MORE