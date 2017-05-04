Is Economy OK or Not? Look to Next Jobs Reports

This, too, shall pass. Pay no attention to sub-1% economic growth, meager payroll increases of less than 100,000 and a drop in the Federal Reserve’s key inflation indicator. That much was implied by the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement released Wednesday after the policy-setting group’s two-day meeting. As expected universally by Fed watchers and absolutely anybody with the merest modicum of knowledge about the economy and central banking, the panel left its key interest rate target unchanged, at 0.75%-1%.

Source: Barron’s