Economy Parties a Bit Like 1999 as Yellen Heads to Jackson Hole

In 1999, then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan kicked off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium by highlighting the impact of rising stock prices on an economy that was then enjoying low inflation and low unemployment. Now, Janet Yellen faces a similar confluence of economic forces as she prepares for what might be her last speech at the Wyoming conference as Fed chair on Friday. And, like Greenspan before her, she has to decide how much weight to give to each as she tries to keep the economic expansion on track.

Source: Bloomberg

