Energy Storage Preserves the Value of Solar for California Affordable Housing

A paper released by Clean Energy Group finds that California multifamily affordable housing properties with solar PV systems could face more than a 50% reduction in electricity bill savings over the next few years, but adding energy storage to the solar system could completely restore those savings to solar customers. Based on this analysis, the paper recommends that policymakers support incentives for combined solar+storage systems in affordable housing to minimize and hedge against these future solar regulatory risks.

Source: Solar Novus Today