EPA Recognizes Panasonic Eco Solutions North America With 2017 Energy Star® Partner Of The Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Panasonic Eco Solutions recognized for its sustained leadership to protect the environment, 8th year in a row

Newark, NJ (April 14, 2017) – Panasonic Eco Solutions North America, a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic) has been named a 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award winner for continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements. Panasonic Eco Solution’s accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on April 26, 2017.

Panasonic Eco Solutions, an ENERGY STAR® partner since 2010, will be honored for its long-term commitment to energy efficiency, as well as for its critical role supporting future improvements to ENERGY STAR® ventilation fans.

An ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2010 and 2011, and Sustained Excellence Award recipient every year since 2012, Panasonic Eco Solutions will again be honored in 2017 with the EPA’s most prominent award for its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainability. With the highest efficacy (up to 18.6 CFM/Watt) of any ENERGY STAR rated ventilation fan, Panasonic continues to exceed standards with virtually every product in its lineup, where guidelines exist.

“It’s hard to overstate the value Panasonic places on our partnership with ENERGY STAR,” said Patricia Monks, Product Manager, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. “We are so incredibly proud to be recognized by the EPA for the eighth consecutive year. This award is emblematic of our shared vision to create a healthier more sustainable environment through our commitment to energy efficiency and innovation. We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive line of high-performance, low-cost ventilation solutions that respect the environment and reduce costs for our customers.”

In 2015 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners saved American businesses and consumers 503 billion kilowatt hours and $34 billion dollars on their energy bills, while achieving broad emission reductions.

The 2017 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon a diverse set of organizations that have demonstrated continued leadership in energy efficiency. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2017 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Panasonic Eco Solutions North America

Panasonic Eco Solutions North America is a division of Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America, a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine’s 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution. Learn more about Panasonic at http://www.panasonic.com/business/pesna/eco-construction-solutions/.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR has 16,000 partners working to protect the environment through greater energy efficiency, including manufacturers, retailers, public schools, hospitals, real estate companies, and home builders. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy bills and 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of energy, while achieving broad emissions reductions—including 2.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov.