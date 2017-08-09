European developers plan Chicago modular home development

Modular and offsite construction are increasingly being viewed as ways to speed up construction and overcome the current skilled-labor shortage. Modular factories, in particular, offer the advantage of assembly line-like efficiency to produce either whole rooms or room segments in parallel to site work and other operations. That stands to reduce the construction schedule. In the commercial space, a handful of companies, including hotelier Marriott, have made public commitments to use modular construction, mainly in the name of reduced costs and overall efficiency. The hotel giant announced in May that it would strive to incorporate modular in approximately 13% of its total North American hotel deals this year. That translates to about 50 hotels that will include some element of modular building.

READ MORE

Source: Construction Dive