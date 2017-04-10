Fannie Mae Earns Third Consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence
Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) received the 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). An ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, Fannie Mae received the award for its continued commitment and outstanding effort to increase adoption of energy-efficient policies and practices in multifamily housing.
Source: Yahoo! Finance