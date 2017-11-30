Newsletter 

Fixed mortgage rates move lower but appear to be headed higher

Fixed mortgage rates retreated this week but strong economic data and comments by the incoming and outgoing Federal Reserve chairs left many anticipating higher rates. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.90 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 3.92 percent a week ago and 4.08 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 3.30 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 3.32 percent a week ago and 3.34 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average jumped to 3.32 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.22 percent a week ago and 3.15 percent a year ago.

Source: Kathy Orton

