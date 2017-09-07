25 years later: How Florida buildings are better able to withstand Category 5 storms

Hurricane Andrew — the monster storm that hit South Miami in August, 1992 — showed just how shoddily many homes in the area were built at the time to accommodate a booming population in the decades before. The Category 5 storm — the last at that strength to hit the U.S. — completely destroyed about 63,000 homes and damaged an additional 100,000, Jorge Zamanillo, director of the HistoryMiami Museum, told ABC News earlier this month.



Source: ABC News



