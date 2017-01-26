Forget 421a For Now — There’s A Bigger Affordable Housing Program At Risk

Amidst all the political maneuvering and grandstanding on 421a—or “Affordable New York” as it’s now called—it’s easy to forget about another program that is much more consequential for the construction of affordable housing in New York City: the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC). But the expectation that Trump and Congress will cut corporate taxes is already making the tax credits worth less to investors, experts say. And that could mean more than 16,000 units of affordable housing a year won’t get built across the country. Established by Congress in 1986, LIHTC is a dollar-for-dollar credit that allows corporations and banks to off set tax liability by investing directly in affordable housing projects, buying up a finite number of government-issued tax credits from housing developers.

READ MORE