Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new homes on installation’s South Post

Members of the Fort McCoy community and distinguished visitors gathered at South Post Housing on Aug. 24, 2017, to officially open 56 new homes for Army Families during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of the new houses. The installation accepted the new ranch-style homes in early July, and Army Families have been steadily moving in to them since. The addition of the 56 new units brings the total to 113 homes available at the housing area.

Source: Dvids

