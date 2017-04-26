Freddie Mac Releases Allowable for Clear Boarding

In an effort to reduce community blight and vandalism damage to vacant properties, as well as maintain property values, Freddie Mac released an allowable for clear boarding in a recent bulletin.

“Clear boarding provides another option for securing properties and protecting our neighborhoods,” said Caroline Reaves, CEO of Mortgage Contracting Services. “All available alternatives (such as traditional window replacement and steel) should be considered when determining what is the best option for each property.”

Source: DS News