Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $290 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

Freddie Mac (otcqb:FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB32 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to guarantee approximately $290 million in Multifamily SB Certificates (SB32 Certificates), which are anticipated to settle on or about June 19, 2017. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $6 million and are backed by properties with five or more units. This is the seventh SB Certificate transaction in 2017.

Source: MarketWatch