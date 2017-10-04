Freddie Mac: What’s Influencing Housing Affordability Now?
In a recent report by Freddie Mac, the relative influence of regulatory and geographic constraints on housing affordability was examined, discovering that the restrictive land use of cities and metropolitan areas have reduced affordability.
According to the GSE’s September Insights report, many cities geographic constraints have had a greater impact on housing costs. And while regulatory reform can help moderate housing costs, “geographic constraints are permanent and limit the impact of regulatory relief.”
Source: DSNews