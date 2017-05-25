Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates now sit at lowest level in 2017

As forecasted, mortgage rates continued to drop in the latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. And not only did rates drop, but they now sit at their lowest mark of the year. Last week, mortgage rates fell slightly, but remained above the 4% mark. Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said at the time, “The 30-year mortgage rate fell three basis points this week to 4.02%. However, this week’s survey closed prior to Wednesday’s flight to quality.”

Source: HousingWire