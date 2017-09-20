Newsletter 

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $233 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

0 Comments

Freddie Mac (otcqb:FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB38 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to guarantee approximately $233 million in Multifamily SB Certificates (SB38 Certificates), which are anticipated to settle on or about September 28, 2017. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $6 million and are backed by properties with five or more units. This is the thirteenth SB Certificate transaction in 2017.

Source: MarketWatch

READ MORE

You May Also Like

Bring great design home with an outdoor kitchen

0

Go-go Economy? 33 of 36 Major U.S. Industries Growing, ISM Surveys Show

0

U.S. Economy Feeling Effect Of Poor Anti-Trust Framework

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *