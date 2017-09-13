Freddie Mac Prices $550 Million Multifamily K-Deal Backed by Sky Apartments, Largest Residential Tower in U.S.

Freddie Mac (otcqb:FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgage bonds with a ten-year term. The $550 million in K Certificates (K-SKY Certificates) is backed by Sky Apartments in New York, NY, the largest residential tower in the U.S. K-SKY is expected to settle on or about September 20, 2017.



Source: MarketWatch



