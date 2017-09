Mortgage rates hit an all-new 2017 low for the second-consecutive week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. “The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a new 2017-low on Tuesday,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “In response, the 30-year mortgage rate dropped four basis points to 3.82%, reaching a new year-to-date low for the second consecutive week.”

Source: Housing Wire

