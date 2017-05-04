Fremont to require solar panels, EV chargers in new homes

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday required new housing developments to install solar panels as well as wiring for electric vehicle charging stations to reduce energy consumption. The council’s action attempts to place Fremont at the forefront of California’s goal of getting all new homes built to a “zero net energy” level by 2020. The size of the solar panel system mandated for both single-family and multifamily housing built in the city will be determined by the size of the homes on a sliding scale, up to 4,449 square feet. Homes 4,500 square feet or larger will be measured differently, though still subject to the requirements.

Source: East Bay Times