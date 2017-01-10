Frigidaire Professional® Unveils First Glass Door Refrigerator At KBIS

Home design trends prove that now, more than ever, consumers are looking for sleek, professional-grade appliances to upgrade their homes. Matching the market’s need for innovation, today at the 2017 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Frigidaire Professional® has unveiled the Frigidaire Professional® Glass Door Refrigerator: a first-of-its-kind for the brand and an excellent addition to the existing suite of professionally inspired appliances. The design was created with the consumer’s needs in mind. It’s simple to illuminate what’s inside – hands-free – with the Proximity Sensor, which automatically turns on interior lights when movement is detected in front of the appliance, so you can be hands-free and still see what’s inside.

