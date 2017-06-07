Newsletter 

The Future of Fannie and Freddie

Since the financial crisis, when the government-sponsored enterprises known as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were put into conservatorship to preserve bondholders’ wealth, they’ve been a matter of partisan and political disagreement. While primarily known for their programs that help individual first-time homeowners and those with less money to finance single-family home purchases, less familiar but perhaps as important is their multifamily lending platform, which is used to build and maintain much of America’s workforce housing.

Source: Commercial Observer

