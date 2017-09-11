Gap in housing market sentiment widens between buyers, sellers

Consumer confidence in the housing market is growing overall, but the gap between those that say it’s a good time to buy versus selling a home is widening, according to Fannie Mae. Fannie’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose 1.2 points to 88 in August, due primarily to the good time to sell and mortgage rates expectations components of the index. The HPSI is up 3 points compared to the same time last year, and just below the all-time high of 88.3 set in June. The August edition of the study found that 36% of respondents said now is a good time to sell, up from 15% of respondents a year ago and 28% in July. However, only 18% of respondents said it is a good time to buy, down from 34% a year ago and 23% in July.



Source: NationalMortgageNews



