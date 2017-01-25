Grand Central Park Announces Plans for Nature-Inspired Gathering Place

Grand Central Park, Montgomery County’s newest master-planned community, has announced it will add a quaint, nature-inspired gathering place known as Trillium Park within its first phase of new homes. Named after the perennial flowering plants planned for the new setting, Trillium Park will open this summer with a babbling brook leading to a covered pavilion complete with picnic tables and other sitting areas. “With its location within our first phase of new homes, Trillium Park is the perfect spot to catch up with neighbors or for a quick break while on a walk or bike ride through the community,” notes Grand Central Park Director of Marketing Shannon League.

READ MORE