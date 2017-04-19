Grand Rapids housing market is nation’s 3rd healthiest, survey says

A national survey of housing markets has ranked Grand Rapids as the third healthiest “big city” housing market in the United States. The study by SmartAsset.com, a financial services company, measures housing market health by the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, ease of sale, and the costs associated with ownership. Grand Rapids won its ranking mainly because of its low scores for “the “average days on the market” and the region’s relative low cost of housing compared to household income.

READ MORE

Source: MLive